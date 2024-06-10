Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Torrid Price Performance
NYSE CURV opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 2.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
