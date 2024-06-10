Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.60 billion.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$127.12 on Monday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$81.88 and a 52-week high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.09.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

