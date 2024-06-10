Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.89 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

