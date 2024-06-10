Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.89 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.