Coda Octopus Group (CODA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CODA opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

