Zhihu (ZH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $160.33 million for the quarter.

Zhihu Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

