WORK Medical Technology Group, Ltd. (WOK) Announces June 14th IPO

WORK Medical Technology Group, Ltd. (WOK) plans to raise $9 million in an IPO on Friday, June 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, WORK Medical Technology Group, Ltd. generated $13.6 million in revenue and $60,000 in net income. WORK Medical Technology Group, Ltd. has a market cap of $65.3 million.

Kingswood served as the underwriter for the IPO.

WORK Medical Technology Group, Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We conduct all of our operations through our operating entities established in the PRC, primarily Work Hangzhou, our wholly owned subsidiary, and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to herein as the â€?PRC subsidiariesâ€?). The operations of our PRC subsidiaries could affect other parts of our business. We are a supplier of medical devices in China. We develop and manufacture ClassÂ I andÂ II medical devices and sell ClassÂ IÂ and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The PRC subsidiariesâ€™ products include, to name a few, medical face masks, artery compression tourniquets for bleeding control, disposable breathing circuits for delivering oxygen and anesthetic gases, laryngeal mask airways for keeping patientsâ€™ airways open during anesthesia and endotracheal tubes for keeping the trachea open for air to get to the lungs. The PRC subsidiaries have been providing medical devices to hospitals, pharmacies, and medical institutions since 2002. The PRC subsidiaries currently have a total of 20 medical devices in their product portfolio. All of them are sold domestically, and 15 of them are sold internationally. In the Chinese market, the PRC subsidiariesâ€™ products are sold in 34 provincial-levelÂ administrative regions. Internationally, the products are exported to more than 30 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. I The PRC subsidiaries have three types of customers, i) direct end-userÂ customers, which include hospitals, pharmacies, and medical institutions, ii) domestic distributor customers that distribute the PRC subsidiariesâ€™ products to end-userÂ customers in China, and iii) export distributor customers that distribute the PRC subsidiariesâ€™ products to end-userÂ customers in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. The top 10 countries and regions outside of mainland China where these products are sold are Saudi Arabia, Germany, Switzerland, HongÂ Kong, France, Poland, Netherlands, Mexico, Romania and Russia. As of Sept. 30, 2022, the PRC subsidiaries had a total of 1,058 customers, of which, 154 are direct end-userÂ customers, 867 are domestic distributor customers, and 37 are export distributor customers.Â As of MarchÂ 31, 2023, the PRC subsidiaries had a total of 874 customers, of which, 64 are direct end-userÂ customers, 800 are domestic distributor customers, and 10 are export distributor customers.Â *Note: Net income and revenue are for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. cut the size of its IPO to 2.0 million shares – down from 3.0 million shares initially – and the assumed IPO price is $4.00 – the low end of its previous price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $8.0 million, according to its F-1/A filing on May 21, 2024. KingswoodÂ replaced Univest Securities as the sole book-runner. WORK Medical Technology Group has updated its financial statements through Sept. 30, 2023. Background: WORK Medical Technology Group, LTD.Â filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 6, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 3.0 million shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $13.5 million. WORK Medical Technology Group, LTD. filed its F-1 on April 27, 2023. The Chinese company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on June 23, 2022.)Â “.

WORK Medical Technology Group, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and has 278 employees. The company is located at Floor 23, No. 2 Tonghuinan Road Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province The Peopleâ€™s Republic of China +86-571-82613568 and can be reached via phone at +86-571-82613568.

