JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. JSR has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

