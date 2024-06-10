JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 26th.
JSR Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. JSR has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $28.15.
About JSR
