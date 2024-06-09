Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,677 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of STERIS worth $118,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day moving average is $219.16. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

