CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $112,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

