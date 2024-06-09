Weik Capital Management Has $800,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,438,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 37,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.