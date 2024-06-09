CenterBook Partners LP Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RNR stock opened at $227.94 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

