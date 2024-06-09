Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 37,159 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SLB opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.