Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

REGN stock opened at $1,002.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,016.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $949.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $54,346,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

