Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $304,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.34 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

