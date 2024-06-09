Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average is $280.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

