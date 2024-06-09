Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 532,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,714,000. Hess comprises approximately 7.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $9,158,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,213,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1,382.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,552,000 after purchasing an additional 241,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

