Weik Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weik Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $181.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

