Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,256 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Genuine Parts worth $110,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $145.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

