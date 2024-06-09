Weik Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 206,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,500,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,630,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $536.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $539.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

