Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 108,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.