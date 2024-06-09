Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

