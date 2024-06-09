Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.15% of XPO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

