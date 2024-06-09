TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,310.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,149.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $794.72 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

