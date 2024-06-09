Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,890 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Mplx worth $65,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.