Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $146.44 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $146,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.