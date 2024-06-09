The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $454.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day moving average of $399.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

