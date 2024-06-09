Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $829.83 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $829.83 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,166,803,964 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,487,824 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,166,777,337.8400393 with 1,117,408,487.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.73563595 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $32,466,455.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

