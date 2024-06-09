CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,652,000 after purchasing an additional 290,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 396,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

