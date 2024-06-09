Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $373.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

