Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.



