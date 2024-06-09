Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.61 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Robert Half worth $43,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $73,311,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $26,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

