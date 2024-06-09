CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 6,444 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

