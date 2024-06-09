Prudential PLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.19 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

