Prudential PLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
