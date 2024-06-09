Prudential PLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 218.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 83,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

