Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $190.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.88. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

