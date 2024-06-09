Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $103.81 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

