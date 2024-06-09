iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $106,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

