5,808 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

