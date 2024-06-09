Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 94,544 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $109,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 59,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 607,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $136.06 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

