Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $286.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

