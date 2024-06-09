1,178 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $224.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $263.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.26.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

