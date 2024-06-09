Watchman Group Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.67 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

