Weik Capital Management Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 6.8% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 357,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Progressive by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $212.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

