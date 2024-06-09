Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,627 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

MDT stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

