Weik Capital Management Sells 440 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 2.5% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $550.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

