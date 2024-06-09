Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $64.16 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 940,419 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Enerplus worth $64,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 946,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

