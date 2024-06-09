Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,451 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

