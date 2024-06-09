Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RMD opened at $210.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

