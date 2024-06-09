Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,994 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

TFX stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

